By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal
Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has completed its territory expansion into central and northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.
The family-owned Coca-Cola bottling and distribution company’s expanded territory includes Jonesboro, Paragould, Blytheville, Osceola, Batesville, Newport, Searcy and Heber Springs in Arkansas; and Kennett, Caruthersvill, and Malden in Missouri.
This is the third expansion for Corinth Coca-Cola, as a part of The Coca-Cola Company’s 21st Century Beverage partnership model bringing local community ownership back to bottling partners.
The addition of this territory expands the Corinth Coca Cola’s footprint by almost 40 percent and increases the number of employees by almost 15 percent. Corinth Coca-Cola has already added about 60 new jobs in Jonesboro and Searcy, Arkansas, in addition to the 45 people who transitioned to Corinth Coke from Coca-Cola Refreshments, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.
Corinth also has already made capital investments in the communities. In addition to investments in additional fleet and equipment to serve the market, the company has added a distribution center in Searcy and is in the process of identifying a permanent home for its Jonesboro operations.
Kenneth Williams, President of Corinth Coca-Cola, said, “Through new facility operations, we are pleased to bring a Coca-Cola presence back to Jonesboro and Searcy. We have a strong team in place that is dedicated to bring forth the same high level of customer service our company has provided for the past 110 years. Our team is committed to serving our new customers and consumers of Arkansas and Missouri, and we are thankful for this opportunity to once again grow our footprint.”
Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works was founded by Avon Kenneth Weaver and C.C. Clark in 1907 in Corinth. In addition to its headquarters in Corinth, Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works also has locations in Lexington and Jackson, Tennessee; Tupelo; and now Searcy and Jonesboro, Arkansas.
In May of 2015, Corinth Coca-Cola finalized its expansion into the west Tennessee cities of Jackson and Paris, and in June of that year completed its territory expansion into the market with the addition of 13 areas in and around Dyersburg, Ripley, Covington and Brownsville in West Tennessee.