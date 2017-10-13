Dr. Thad Carter Appointed to Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors recently appointed Dr. Thad Carter to serve as a member of the Gulfport Memorial Board of Trustees. Carter replaced Kathie Short, whose term expired in July.

Carter joined Memorial Medical Staff in 1980 in the practice of urology and served on numerous medical staff committees, including the Medical Executive Committee, Medical Quality Review Committee, and Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee. He also served as Chief of Staff for the 2010-2012 term, as well as serving on various Memorial Board appointed committees and hospital committees.

Carter retired from his urology practice in 2015 and remains an honorary member of the Memorial Medical Staff.