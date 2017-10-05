Duvall Decker unveils plan for Springdale, Ark. municipal campus

By JACK WEATHERLY

Duvall Decker Architects P.A., a Jackson firm, has unveiled plans for a 120,000-square-foot $35.5 million municipal complex for the city of Springdale in northwest Arkansas.

“Duvall Decker is honored to have been selected to design the Springdale Municipal complex,” partner Roy Decker said in an email. “We were selected over firms from New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis, by many measures, firms more well known. The mayor and council members recognized in our work in Mississippi a dedication to design quality with public value, durability and a keen sense of economy that comes natural to us here.”

Construction will start in the fall of 2018 with completion estimated by December 2020.

Currently in the planning phases, the municipal campus will include a state-of-the-art police facility, a state district court, and renovation of the city administration building.

The new campus will consolidate various municipal departments and provide better public safety and service for its citizens, according to a news release from Duvall Decker.

The revived downtown will connect to the Razorback Greenway, a bike and recreation trail that unites Bentonville with Fayetteville through the heart of Springdale.

Springdale’s population has grown more than 123 percent to more than 80,000 residents since 1993, when the existing 43,000-square-foot city facility was built.

The police force has grown from 75 to over 200, and the court now hears 20,000 more cases per year.

Duvall Decker’s design team includes public safety and court consultants from Dewberry Architects and local architectural partner, Hight Jackson Associates from Rogers, Ark.

Duvall Decker was selected to lead the project through the Walton Family Foundations’ Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program. The design for the project is one of several northwest Arkansas projects funded by the foundation, “which seeks to elevate the architectural quality of future public buildings and spaces in Benton and Washington Counties.”

Led by principals Roy Decker and Anne Marie Decker, the firm has earned numerous awards for design excellence.

Recent commissions include academic facilities for Hinds Community College, Tougaloo College, and Alcorn State University, a library renovation for Mississippi Valley State University, military facilities, commercial data centers, a hotel, and housing/urban development for partners in the state