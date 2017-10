Evan Peacock, a Mississippi State alumnus and veteran environmental archaeologist, was recently named interim director of the university’s Cobb Institute of Archaeology.

Peacock joined MSU in 1999 as an anthropology faculty member. Born in Clarksdale and reared in Choctaw County, Peacock also worked as an archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service.

In addition to a summa cum laude degree in anthropology from MSU, he holds master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Sheffield, England.