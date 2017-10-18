Forman Watkins & Krutz welcomes 3 new attorneys

Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP recently added attorneys Spencer Ritchie and Sampada “Sam” Kapoor to its Jackson office, and Chelsea Gaudin in its New Orleans office.

Ritchie’s previous legal experience included working as an associate at a major regional law firm, as law clerk to the Hon. Rhesa H. Barksdale, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and the Hon. Richard A. Schell, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, and as an Adjunct Legal Writing Professor at Mississippi College School of Law. Ritchie is a 2010 graduate from The University of Mississippi School of Law, where he was Associate Notes and Comments Editor of the Mississippi Law Journal and a member of the Moot Court Board. Ritchie also has an extensive background in national and state politics, having served as Executive Director of the Mississippi Republican Party, as Director of Legislative Affairs for the Associated Builders and Contractors, and as Legislative Assistant to United States Representative Sam Johnson of Texas. Ritchie, a native of Midland, Texas, received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Texas Tech University in 2002.

Kapoor is a recent cum laude graduate from The University of Mississippi School of Law where she was Editor-In-Chief for the Business Law Newsletter, was the winner of the American Bar Association Business Law Judicial Clerkship, and recipient of the James Oliver Eastland Scholarship. Prior to joining Forman Watkins,Kapoor served as law clerk to the Hon. Judge Christine Ward for the Commerce and Complex Commercial Litigation Court of Allegheny County, Penn.; she also interned with Mississippi Access to Justice and served as a student attorney for the University of Mississippi’s Innocence Project and the MacArthur Justice Center.Kapoor works primarily with the Mass Tort team.

Gaudin joins Forman Watkins as an associate in the New Orleans office. Gaudin is a recent cum laude graduate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law where she served on Law Review and was a Dean’s Scholarship Recipient. An active member in her class, Gaudin was a member of Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society and the International Law Society. She previously was a Student Practitioner for the Children’s Rights Clinic at Loyola University and was an extern with Louisiana Appleseed.