Mississippi's Must Reads
Haupt assumes new leadership role in MSU’s College of Architecture, Art and Design

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Architects & Engineering, Education, Newsmakers October 28, 2017

Jeffrey Haupt, who previously served as the painting concentration coordinator in the Department of Art, was recently named associate dean for Mississippi State University’s College of Architecture, Art and Design. The move allows Associate Dean Greg Hall to concentrate his work as interim director of the college’s Building Construction Science program.

Haupt received his Master of Fine Arts from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He began his teaching career in 1997 at Indiana University and then taught at the John Waldron Arts Center before joining the Mississippi State art department faculty in 1999 ­as an assistant professor. He was promoted to full professor in 2010.

