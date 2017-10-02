HCPHC receives prestigious award for annual financial report

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report for 2016. From left are Bill Cork, HCPHC chief executive officer; Tonya Ladner, senior accountant; Ellen Ceaser, accounting supervisor; Janet Sacks, chief financial officer; and Robert Kane, commission president. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the GFOA. An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the HCPHC accounting department for preparing the award-winning annual financial report. GFOA is a major professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals.