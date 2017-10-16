Home 2 Suites by Hilton opening on South Lamar in Oxford

By KATHRYN WINTER / Oxford Citizen
Home2 Suites by Hilton is the latest hotel to come to Oxford and is expected to open Oct. 20.
Home2 Suites Oxford is a four story, 93 suite hotel located across the street from the new Baptist Hospital and about one mile from the Oxford Square and Ole Miss Campus.
The Home2 Suites is Phase 1 of the South Lamar Court development. Phase 2 recently began development which will be a 37,000-square-foot mixed-use property with four new restaurants: Soul Fish Cafe, Uno Mas Tacos and Tequila, First Watch and Marco’s Pizza.
Beth Chamblee, of the Chamblee Company said that Home2 Suites by Hilton is an innovative, extended-stay focused property.
“Hilton gave us a lot of design flexibility which allowed us to customize some finishes, artwork and furniture in this hotel,” she said. “Amenities include communal indoor and outdoor spaces like grills, fire pits and a saline pool. Guests can also enjoy the Spin2 Cycle fitness, laundry, 24-hour business center, Home2 Market for grab and go items and Inspired Table – a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations.”
This is the second hotel that the Chamblee Company has developed in Oxford. The first was the Graduate. Oxford’s growing business environment is sparking some of the hotel construction, Chamblee said.
“Baptist Hospital has made an enormous commitment to Oxford and the North Mississippi region. They’ve committed to bringing the best medical care in North Mississippi, and there will be a need for convenient hospitality for their customers, consultants and staff,” Chamblee said. “In addition to the new Baptist Development, there are many businesses along the South Lamar corridor that have relayed to us their enthusiasm for having a Hilton hotel on this side of Oxford.”
“Home2 Suites by Hilton is going to be a positive addition to Oxford, and I am delighted to be a part of it,” said Adam Salters, General Manager of Home2 Suites – Oxford.