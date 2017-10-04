Hurst confirmed as top US prosecutor in south Mississippi

Mike Hurst has been confirmed as the new U.S. attorney for the southern half of Mississippi.

The state’s two U.S. senators, Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker, announced Wednesday that Hurst was confirmed late Tuesday by unanimous consent in the Senate.

Hurst is director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, part of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. He was an assistant U.S. attorney in Jackson from 2006 to 2015, working in the criminal division. He previously worked for then-U.S. Rep. Chip Pickering of Mississippi.

Hurst graduated from Millsaps College and George Washington University Law School.

In June, President Donald Trump nominated Hurst and Chad Lamar to be U.S. attorneys in Mississippi. Lamar would serve the northern half of the state. His nomination awaits consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee.