IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members for the Month for June and Second Quarter

IP Casino Resort Spa recently recognized employees for their service, dedication and work ethic in June, as well as the honorees for Team Leader and Part-Time Team Member of the Second Quarter of 2017.

June’s honorees were Rebecca Hartman (Food & Beverage), Maria Moses (Hotel), Tam Nguyen (Table Games), Patrick Bousqueto (Slots), Carolyn Davis (Food & Beverage) and Chance Fricke (Food & Beverage). Second Quarter honorees were Arlene Lurix (Table Games), Dennis Perkins (Finance) and Patsy Puglisi (Food & Beverage).

All winners receive two show tickets, a recognition plaque, a special-edition name tag, a professional photo and recognition in both the front-of-house area and back-of-house area. Honorees are entered in a drawing to receive special prizes and the chance to attend an end-of-year banquet with Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd. At the end-of-year banquet, one team member will be named the Team Member of the Year, and win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Hawaii.