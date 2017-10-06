Jackson convention center hotel proposal kaput

JRA drops developer EDT after it insisted on $60 million public contribution By TED CARTER Engineering Design Technologies is out as the preferred developer for a downtown Jackson convention center hotel. A year and a half after selecting the Washington, D.C.-based development group, the Jackson Redevelopment Authority voted unanimously Sept. 27 to stop further negotiations on a development agreement. The decision came after Engineering Design Technologies, or EDT, said the JRA would have to devote $60 million in public money to a project the developer pledged to do without City funding, the JRA says. EDT said it could do a smaller version of the hotel with fewer rooms for a $40 million public contribution.

In asking for the money, EDT blamed increases in construction costs since beginning negotiations with the JRA in February 2016. The 2016 proposal specified a $75.5 million convention hotel of slightly more than 300 rooms on land the City owns next to the convention center on Pascagoula Street.

On the costs side, EDT was to have put up $41.3 million and obtain a City/JRA-backed loan of $11.3 million. The project would also require $11.3 million in tax increment financing (TIF). This money would be rebated from a portion of sales taxes collected in a tax increment district that would be created for the hotel property and properties close to it.

EDT also planned to use $3.7 million in New Market Tax Credits and to invest $7.5 million of its own money, or about 10 percent of the project’s cost.

JRA Commissioner Jennifer Johnson had cited a $13 million funding gap from the start of negotiations and says EDT never explained how it would close the gap. When the gap grew to $60 million, she and her fellow commissioners no longer wanted to deal with EDT, she says.

“We could not even issue a note for that kind of money, and the City is not ready to back that,” said Johnson, an attorney appointed to the JRA by the late Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

JRA Commissioner Kemba Ware Taylor said EDT’s insistence on changing terms to include massive amounts of public money made further talks on doing a deal fruitless. “They changed some items in their proposal that were fundamental to their response to the RFP being acceptable to the board,” Taylor said in an email.

“I would like for us to start the process again with Mayor Lumumba’s approval.”

Former Mayor Tony Yarber authorized this round of requests for proposals after RFPs sought by former Mayor Harvey Johnson failed to gain a development agreement.

The office of the current mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, son of the late Mayor Lumumba, says it is up to the JRA to decide whether to pursue a new round of proposals for a convention hotel.

“ I’m told that this is really a question for JRA,” said Kai Williams, the mayor’s spokeswoman. “It is up to JRA if they take the next bid or re-open the RFP process. ”

Meanwhile, the second-place finisher in the 2016 RFP process says his development group, Red Leaf Development and Advanced Technology Building Solutions, deserves an opportunity to negotiate a deal now that EDT is out of the picture.

“It’s their turn to take a bite out of the apple,” said Don Hewitt, managing member of Advanced Technology Solutions, the Jackson representative to the Red Leaf team.

Hewitt said the JRA should give his team 120 days to deliver an acceptable development agreement. If it doesn’t deliver, “reset the play to zero,” Hewitt said.

He said the only public money Red Leaf’s proposal sought was from a tax increment financing district.

Red Leaf proposed building an $83.6 million, 302-room hotel with a 1,000-space garage. The proposal included a covered cross walk from the hotel’s Pascagoula Street location to the convention complex.