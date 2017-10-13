Leon Manning Joins BankFirst Financial Services As First Vice President – Director of Marketing

Leon Manning has been appointed First Vice President – Director of Marketing at BankFirst Financial Services in Columbus. His primary responsibilities include planning, implementing and managing the bank’s marketing efforts throughout the organization.

Manning is originally from the west Alabama area, received his degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Alabama. He is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management where he graduated with honors.

Manning and his wife, Jennifer, have three children.

BankFirst Financial Services has 17 locations in Mississippi and Tuscaloosa, Ala.