Maris, West & Baker Names Tim Mask as Agency President

Jackson advertising agency, Maris, West & Baker (MWB), recently announced that Tim Mask has been named the President of the agency.

Mask, who will be the fifth president, is a 19-year veteran of the agency, which he joined in 1998. Peter Marks, who has served as CEO and President of the agency since 2006, will continue in the role of CEO.

Mask is the founder of Fast Forward Mississippi, a nonprofit that he founded to reduce the out-migration of college-educated adults in Mississippi.

While serving as agency president, Mask will maintain his supervisory role on MWB clients, including the Mississippi State Department of Health, Entergy Nuclear, the Mississippi Development Authority and the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau.