MCEDA names Joseph Deason as Executive Director

The Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) Board of Directors recently selected Joseph (Joey) Deason as the organization’s new executive director. Deason assumes the position from Ken Oilschlager who has been serving as Interim Director over the last year.

Deason previously spent four years as the Chief Operating Officer at the Golden Triangle Development Link where he was integral in projects such as Yokahama Tire and SDI Steel Mill while also developing strategic partnerships with East Mississippi Community College in the creation of a manufacturing training center. Prior to his tenure in the Golden Triangle, he served as President and CEO of Schulz Xtruded Products (SXP), Chief Financial Officer of the Mississippi Development Authority and worked at General Motors and Delphi Corporation for more than 17 years.