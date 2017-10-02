E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Memorial Names Second Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Health, Newsmakers October 2, 2017

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Second Quarter 2017 Star awards. STAR (Service, Teamwork, Attitude and Respect) recognizes outstanding customer service. The recipients are from left, front row: Sadie Jenkins, EVS; Dr. Al Dauterive, Vascular Surgeon; Rachael Nuschke, Family Practice Physicians; (middle row): Cheryl Lowman, Labor & Delivery; Kay Saucier, Medical/Surgical Services; Anna Willoughby, Medical/Telemetry; Todd Mullins, Information Systems; (back row):Tabitha Davis, EVS; Carol Jack, Oncology; and Dr. Jennifer Rippon, Intensivist. (Courtesy of Memorial Hospital)

