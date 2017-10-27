Merit Health Burn Program adds new laser, Adcock named program director

David W. Adcock, MD, has been named director of the Joseph M. Still Burn & Reconstruction Center’s Laser and Reconstruction program at Merit Health Central.

Adcock joined the burn program in July 2015 and has 21 years of laser experience in both research and therapeutic uses. Lasers are used for scar revision and other applications, including cosmetic treatments, and can improve the appearance, texture, color and thickness of scars associated with burns, trauma, surgery, and skin conditions such as acne. There is usually minimal discomfort associated with laser treatment, and it can be effective years after a patient has experienced an injury.

Adcock completed medical school as well as his plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship and residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn, and his residency in general surgery at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio. He is board certified in plastic surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.