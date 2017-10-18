Merit Health Central Adds Surgeon to Burn Center Medical Staff

Merit Health Central recently welcomed surgeon Jeffrey T. Gibbs, MD, to its burn center medical staff at Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc.. Gibbs is board certified in general surgery.

Gibbs joins Merit Health Central from the main headquarters of Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc. Augusta, Ga. Along with general surgery, Gibbs performs plastic, general burn and hand surgery.

While working to complete his medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa., Gibbs also pursued and completed his MBA. Gibbs also holds his bachelor of science degree from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Gibbs completed his general surgery internship at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. He served as a general surgery resident at Loyola, followed by a burn fellowship at Indiana University. Next, Gibbs did a plastic surgery residency at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Ind. followed by a fellowship in surgical critical care at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pa.