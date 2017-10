Merit Health Madison Names Lolley New Chief Nursing Officer

Merit Health Madison in Canton has named Tim Lolley as its new Chief Nursing Officer.

Lolley joins Merit Health Madison from Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East (formerly Eastar Health System) in Muskogee, Okla.

Previous roles include Director of Progressive Care, Telemetry and Dialysis at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala.; Director of ICU, Medical Surgical Unit and Respiratory Therapy at Los Alamos Medical Center in Los Alamos, N.Mex; and Director of Critical Care at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, Ala.

Lolley holds his master’s degree in nursing administration from Independence University in Murray, Utah. Further, he has his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Montgomery, Ala. and his associate’s degree in nursing from George Wallace Community College in Selma, Ala.