Mike Zito, Jr., Named One of the Best Investment Program Managers by Industry Publication

Mike Zito, Jr., President of Trustmark Financial Services in Jackson, Mississippi, was recently recognized as one of the Top 25 Program Managers in the country by Bank Investment Consultant, a leading information source for bank and credit union financial advisors.

The list recognizes successful bank and credit union program managers based on several key factors, including total team assets under management, percentage growth of team assets, the number of advisors and licensed branch employees supervised by the program manager, among other criteria.