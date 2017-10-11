Milner elected chair of the ABA section of Environment, Energy and Resources

John E. Milner, partner in Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes PLLC, was recently elected to lead 10,000 attorneys nationwide practicing environmental, natural resources and energy law. Milner was named Chair of the American Bar Association Section of Environment, Energy and Resources, the premier forum for lawyers practicing environmental, natural resources and energy law.

The Section provides educational programs, publications, and other services, and keeps members aware of developing trends, current court decisions, legislative initiatives, and regulatory programs. Milner previously served as Chair-Elect and Vice Chair of the Section, in addition to other leadership positions.

Milner will oversee all of the Section’s activities. One of his key priorities will be increasing coordination of the Section’s activities with those of other organizations within and outside of the ABA.

On a national level, Milner has practiced environmental law for more than 35 years. He has been recognized as a leader in environmental law by a number of lawyer rating organizations, including Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America. He is a Fellow in the American College of Environmental Lawyers.

Milner serves as Environmental Counsel for the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, Counsel to the Mississippi Poultry Association and Counsel to the Mississippi Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association.

A past member of his firm’s Board of Directors, Milner earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi in 1975. He earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1978.