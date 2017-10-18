Mississippi Association of Grantmakers Announces New Board Members

The Mississippi Association of Grantmakers, a membership organization for public, private, and corporate philanthropic entities, recently announced the election of eleven members to its board of directors, including a new slate of officers for 2017-2018.

Tom Pittman, president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, was elected to serve as board president.

Joining Pittman in leadership roles are board vice president Mike Clayborne, president of the CREATE Foundation; board secretary Sheila Grogan, executive director of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation; board treasurer Jane Alexander, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson; and executive committee at-large member Carol Burger, president and CEO of the United Way of the Capital Area.

Sammy Moon is director of Mississippi Association of Grantmakers.

New board members are:

Jane Alexander, President & CEO, The Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, Jackson

Carol Burger, President & CEO, United Way of the Capital Area, Jackson

Kelly Butler, Managing Director, Policy and Partnerships, Barksdale Reading Institute, Jackson

Mike Clayborne, President, CREATE Foundation, Tupelo

Michele Connelly, Executive Director, United Way of West Central Mississippi, Vicksburg

Lloyd Gray, Executive Director, The Phil Hardin Foundation, Meridian

Sheila Grogan, Executive Director, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, Jackson

Rodger Meinzinger, Executive Director, Mississippi Power Company Foundation, Gulfport

Tom Pittman, President & CEO, The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, Hernando

Stuart Rockoff, Executive Director, Mississippi Humanities Council, Jackson

Yumeka Rushing, Program Officer, W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Jackson