Completion of the power plant in Kemper County is more than three years behind schedule.

Mississippi regulators won’t take utility path to rate vote

October 5, 2017

Mississippi regulators are rejecting a request to set terms of a debate over customer rates in a way favored by a utility.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted 3-0 Thursday to maintain its current plan for deciding on rates to pay for part of Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County power plant. The decision rejects a request by the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. that commissioners reconsider and instead schedule a vote on the company’s proposal.

Instead, commissioners will continue a process where Mississippi Power, the Public Utilities Staff and others can present rate proposals, setting up what could be a wide-ranging hearing in December ahead of a vote by the three elected commissioners.

The utility and political allies have been pressing the commission, instead, to only consider Mississippi Power’s plan.

