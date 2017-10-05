Mississippi regulators won’t take utility path to rate vote

Mississippi regulators are rejecting a request to set terms of a debate over customer rates in a way favored by a utility.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted 3-0 Thursday to maintain its current plan for deciding on rates to pay for part of Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County power plant. The decision rejects a request by the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. that commissioners reconsider and instead schedule a vote on the company’s proposal.

Instead, commissioners will continue a process where Mississippi Power, the Public Utilities Staff and others can present rate proposals, setting up what could be a wide-ranging hearing in December ahead of a vote by the three elected commissioners.

The utility and political allies have been pressing the commission, instead, to only consider Mississippi Power’s plan.