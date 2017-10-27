Mitchell Appointed to Mississippi Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

William C. “Bill” Mitchell of Brown, Mitchell and Alexander Inc., has been appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to the Mississippi Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Surveyors.

Mitchell is a Registered Professional Engineer, Land Surveyor and Certified Construction Manager. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State University. He has over 40 years’ experience in Civil Engineering and Construction Management.

Mitchell is a Principal of Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., a progressive civil / consulting engineering firm on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mitchell also serves as an active member of the Civil Engineering Advisory Board (Mississippi State University), Engineering Dean’s Advisory Board (MSU), Water Environment Federation member, and is the State Representative for Engineers Without Borders.