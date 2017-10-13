MPB Television Wins 5 Southeast Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) recently recognized Mississippi Public Broadcasting with five 2017 Southeast Emmy Awards.

Three of MPB Television’s original productions won regional Emmy Awards in five different categories.

MPB winners are:

Documentary – History: “Mississippi’s Free State of Jones,” Art McAlpin, Adam Chance, Edie Greene, John Gibson.

Audio – Live: “Mississippi College Festival of Lights,” Taiwo Gaynor, John Busbice.

Children / Youth (All Ages): “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Gaynor, Keri Horn.

Writer – Short Form: “Ed Said,” Colwell, Gaynor, Horn.

Craft Specialty – Musical composition / Arrangement: “Ed Said’s Super Fruit to Save the Day,” Colwell, Gaynor, Horn.