MSU faculty member honored by national accounting organization

Associate Professor Bradley S. “Brad” Trinkle, a member of the Mississippi State University College of Business faculty, recently became one of four contributors receiving the first Best Paper Award of the Journal of Information Systems, academic publication of theAmerican Accounting Association’s Accounting Information Systems section.

Since 2011, he has been a faculty member in the Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy, a major unit of the university’s College of Business.

“Understanding Compliance with Bring-Your-Own Device Policies Utilizing Protection Motivation Theory: Bridging the Intention-Behavior Gap” was the title of a report Trinkle co-wrote with former MSU faculty colleague Robert E. Crossler, now of Washington State University. James H. Long and Tina M. Lorass, both of Auburn University, were the other authors.

Because they are becoming the norm rather than the exception, BYOD policies are being put in place by businesses to help address risks inherent in allowing individuals to use their own devices to access or store company data.

Trinkle is a University of Alabama doctoral graduate, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees completed at East Tennessee State University.