Nail McKinney promotes 3 to manager

Nail McKinney Professional Association recently promoted three Certified Public Accountants to the position of Manager.

Joshua Hutcheson is a native of Booneville and a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. He resides in Tupelo with his wife, Kelly Williams Hutcheson and two sons, Graham and Clayton.

Matthew Oaks is a native of Booneville and a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. He resides in Tupelo.

Jon Pernell is a native of Greenwood and a graduate of Delta State University with a Bachelor of Professional Accountancy . He and his wife, Casey, reside in Tupelo.