Nosef resigning as chairman of Mississippi Republican Party

The Mississippi Republican Party is looking for a new chairman.

Joe Nosef, in a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant Wednesday, announced he was stepping down from the post he’s held for nearly six years.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Bryant thanked Nosef for his service and wished him the best in the future.

In his resignation letter, Nosef said he plans to focus on his family and law practice.

Nosef in 2008 replaced Chairman Jim Herring, who had been serving since 2001.

The party has seen gains in state and local offices held by Republicans under Nosef’s watch, including the clinching of a supermajority of Republicans in both the House and Senate for the first time since Reconstruction.

The party’s executive committee has not named a replacement for Nosef.