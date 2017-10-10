Orbital ATK expanding in Iuka

Aerospace and defense leader Orbital ATK is expanding in Iuka, investing $10.48 million and creating 50 jobs.

“As a worldwide leader in the aerospace and defense industries, Orbital ATK once again puts Mississippi on the global stage, demonstrating our hard work to provide a business environment where companies can compete successfully in today’s demanding economy,” said Gov. Phil Bryant.

Orbital ATK will begin production of large composite aerospace structures for its Antares, Pegasus and Minotaur launch vehicles and a large national aerospace and defense program at its 320,000-square-foot Iuka facility.

“Orbital ATK’s nearly $10.5 million investment represents a vote of confidence in Mississippi’s talented workforce and the coordinated support it gets at the state and local level. I’m pleased our state will have a greater role in strengthening these important launch systems,” said U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-MS), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on Defense.

“This expansion is a testament to the good work being done by Mississippians to help produce cutting-edge aerospace technologies,” U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) said. “I am pleased to see that the company is committing these additional resources to Northeast Mississippi, bringing new jobs to the area and strengthening its partnership with the community.”

“The expansion of Orbital ATK in Iuka once again demonstrates the company’s faith in Mississippi’s workforce, which is second to none,” U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-MS) said. “The company plays an invaluable role in both our national defense and Mississippi’s economy.”

“This expansion signifies the commitment Orbital ATK has to the employees, community and state of Mississippi to continue bringing high quality manufacturing work into the area,” said John Kain, Orbital ATK Aerospace Structures Division’s director of operations – Iuka. “We value our partnership with the State, City and County Officials and thank them for their continued support of our facility in Iuka.”

“Our decision to place this additional work in Mississippi emphasizes Orbital ATK’s commitment to not only our employees and customers, but reaffirms our commitment to the state of Mississippi,” said Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK’s Aerospace Structures Division Steve Earl. “We are proud to be able to provide state-of-the-art manufacturing capability in a state with a dedicated and skilled workforce.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for infrastructure and facility improvements. Tishomingo County also provided assistance.

“Orbital ATK’s expansion is tangible evidence of advantages Mississippi offers, including our world-class workforce which enables companies to achieve their goals,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough. “The teamwork of the Tishomingo County Development Foundation, Tishomingo County Board of Supervisors, TVA and MDA was instrumental in facilitating this industry leader’s growth in our state.”

Orbital ATK’s Iuka facility currently has more than 100 employees producing large composite structures for United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles. The company plans to begin production on the new composite launch vehicle structures and aerospace components in the third quarter of 2017 and fill the 50 jobs by the end of 2018.