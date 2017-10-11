Oxford-based R. J. Allen & Associates Named to Inc. 5000

R. J. Allen & Associates, an Oxford-based construction and real estate company, recently was named to the Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

R.J. Allen is an affiliate of The Blackburn Group and sister company of Blackburn Communities, which is developing the 500-acre Oxford Commons master planned community.

Inc. ranked R.J. Allen at 4,397 nationally. This represents the fifth consecutive year that Inc. selected R.J. Allen for the list, and with $41.4 million in annual revenues it is the largest Mississippi company honored.

Inc. reported R.J. Allen’s three-year revenue growth of 58 percent.

The company was formed in 1984 and currently employs 48 people.

In addition to Oxford Commons, The Blackburn Group is currently developing several residential communities in the Starkville, Mississippi and Austin, Texas markets.

On the commercial side, The Blackburn Group is a preferred developer for Dollar General Stores in the north Mississippi, northeast Tennessee and Memphis markets and a preferred contractor for CST Stores throughout Texas.

It has constructed and developed retail, restaurant, convenient store, office and assisted living projects throughout the Southeast and currently operates several Anytime Fitness locations in Texas.

Inc. will honor those recognized at a gala Oct. 12 in Palm Desert, California.