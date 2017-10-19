Physician is latest indicted in pharmacy fraud schemes

A Mississippi Gulf Coast physician is the latest person indicted on health care fraud charges as part of a series of schemes that federal officials allege cost hundreds of millions.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says Dr. Albert Diaz of Gulfport was indicted Wednesday in federal court.

Hurst says the 16-count indictment accuses Diaz of defrauding Tricare, a federal military health insurance program, by prescribing $2.3 million in unneeded medications handmade by a compounding pharmacy.

Pharmacist Jason May and health care marketer Gerald Schaar have already pleaded guilty to related charges.

Federal officials allege more than $400 million was bilked from insurers by a number of pharmacies.

It’s unclear if Diaz has a lawyer to speak for him. If convicted, he faces up to 305 years in prison and fines up to $7.5 million.