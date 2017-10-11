Raechel Percy joins Methodist Pain & Spine

Raechel Percy, D.O., has joined Methodist Pain & Spine in Flowood as a staff physician.

She was most recently a resident physician in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

A summa cum laude graduate of Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., Percy earned a doctorate in osteopathic medicine at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Mich.

Her professional interests include sports and musculoskeletal medicine, amputee rehabilitation and prosthetic restoration and adaptive sports and recreation activities for individuals with disabilities.