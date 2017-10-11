Randall D. Noel Elected to the American Bar Association’s Board of Governors

Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Randall D. Noel of Butler Snow has been elected to the American Bar Association’s Board of Governors.

The 44-member Board oversees the general operation of the American Bar Association and has authority to speak and act for the Association when its House of Delegates is not in session.

Noel is engaged in a civil trial practice, with an emphasis on commercial, banking, antitrust, data security, and products liability matters. He is a former President of the American Counsel Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the Tennessee Legal Community Foundation, and the Southern Conference of Bar Presidents.

Noel is recognized as a national leader by Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business in litigation and also by The Best Lawyers in America® for commercial litigation and banking and finance litigation, Lawdragon 3000 and Super Lawyers® for Top 100: Tennessee Super Lawyers and Top 50: Memphis Super Lawyers. He has been selected as a Top 150 Lawyer in Tennessee by Business Tennessee Magazine and named to The Player’s List in business litigation and to the Power Player’s List by Memphis Business Quarterly.

He is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, the Tennessee Bar Foundation and the Memphis Bar Foundation.