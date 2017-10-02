Regions Bank Names John Harmon City President for Calhoun City/Houston, Mississippi

John Harmon has been named Regions Bank city president for Calhoun City/Houston. He is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the branch, and participating in commercial banking lending activities in north Mississippi.

A banking industry veteran with more than 34 years of experience, Harmon joined the bank in 1988 and has held a number of positions during his tenure, including bank lending officer in Southaven and Houston and commercial lending officer for north Mississippi.

A native of Vardaman, Harmon attended The University of Mississippi, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is also a 1995 graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.

Harmon is President of the Calhoun City Rotary Club and Treasurer of the Calhoun County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He and his family are members of the Midway Baptist Church in Vardaman.