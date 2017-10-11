Regions Bank Names New Members To Board of Directors for North Mississippi

Regions Bank has made two additions to its board of directors for North Mississippi: Sean P. Wessel, Chief Financial Officer for Quality Steel Corporation in Cleveland, and Henry N. “Hank” Reichle, Jr., Executive Vice President at Staplcotn in Greenwood.

Before joining Quality Steel Corporation, a $120 million private company in Cleveland that manufactures commercial-sized pressure vessels, primarily propane tanks, Wessell was Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller for AmericanWest Bank, a $4.5 billion financial institution located in Spokane, Wash.

Prior to joining AmericanWest, he was CFO for SouthPoint Bank, a $150 million community bank in Birmingham. He also worked in public accounting for over 10 years in the Birmingham for Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen.

Wessel is a CPA, with licenses in Mississippi and Alabama, and has a BS in Accounting and MBA in Finance from the University of Alabama. He is married to the former Susannah Tims, and they have three children: Meredith (15), William (13), and Patrick (11).

Reichle, a Columbus, native, holds a B.A. degree in Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. He began his career as an auditor at Ernst and Young in Memphis in 1997. In 2001, he accepted a position with the newly formed internet-based cotton exchange, The Seam, as corporate controller and was soon promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Reichle joined Staplcotn, the oldest cotton marketing cooperative in the U.S., in 2004 and assumed the position of Senior Director of Export Sales in 2005. He was promoted to Vice President of Export Sales and Market Administration in 2010 and then to Vice President of Marketing in 2014. In 2016, Reichle was promoted to his current position. He is responsible for directing all marketing activities in domestic and foreign markets as well as developing new markets.

Reichle is on the board and the executive committee of Cotton Council International and is President of the Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce. He is a Commissioner of Greenwood Utilities, a city-owned electric and water company, and is a member of the administrative committee of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Greenwood. Reichle is married to the former Merritt Mendoza of Columbus, Mississippi, and they have three sons – Ethan, Jack and Britt.

They join the existing board members Jimmy Brown (Chairman of the Board, retired, Regions Area President); Clarence Chapman (Developer-Mid South Housing Development); William Eshee (Retired, Professor, Mississippi State University and Chancery Court Judge); Jabari Edwards (Owner, J5 GBL, LLC, Program, Project & Construction Mgmt. Services); Jay Gore (Partner, Gore, Kilpatrick, Dambrino, PPLC); Will Lewis (Owner, Nielson’s Clothing Store); Bill Luckett, Jr. (Partner – Luckett, Tyner Law Firm; co-owner of Ground Zero Blues Club); Billy Nowell (Real Estate and Mayor of Cleveland); William Spencer (Attorney); Walker Sturdivant (Sturdivant Farms); Jack Reed, Jr. (Owner – Reed’s Department Store and former Mayor of Tupelo); Charles Tindall, III (Partner – Lake, Tindall, LLP); Hoot Wilder (Retired, Regions Bank City President).