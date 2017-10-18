Report: Stion to shut down plant in Hattiesburg

By Jack Weatherly

Stion Corp., the solar panel maker in Hattiesburg, will shut down, according to Greentech Media.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company’s Hattiesburg facility has been operating since 2012, said in a letter Monday that it would “discontinue operations,” according to the industry publication.

Stion was one of five alternative-energy projects begun during the administration of Gov. Haley Barbour between 2004 and 2012 – all failed or failing.

As in the past, Stion said it has suffered from “intense, non-market competition from foreign solar manufacturers.”

In 2011, the state of Mississippi lent the company $75 million in and local government agreed to accept fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes.

Stion promised to create 1,000 jobs by the end of 2017.

However, in a renegotiated memorandum of understanding in November 2015 with state and local government it agreed to create 500 averaging $42,000 by the end of 2022.

Vice President Frank Yang told the Mississippi Business Journal in July that the manufacturing operation had added 40 jobs in the past year, bringing the total to 150.

The statement about closure comes when the U.S. Trade Commission is drafting tariffs to level the international playing field to present to President Donald Trump.

“The company plans to execute an assignment for the benefit of creditors soon to sells its assets,” according to the letter. “The Hattiesburg . . . plant will initially be maintained as a turnkey solar manufacturing facility in hopes that a new owner can step in and operate the facility.”

Greentech Media quoted unnamed sources as saying that the last work day would be Oct. 27, but it said that Vice President Frank Yang would not confirm that.

A call to Stion on Wednesday by the MBJ was not immediately returned.

Among other projects launched with support from Barbour was Twin Creeks Technologies in Senatobia, in which the state invested $27.7 million but which never produced marketable solar panels and did did not come close to its commitment to create 1,500 jobs. It closed in late 2012.

The state leased the facility to ABB Low Voltage in December 2015. ABB, a Swiss firm, plans to hire 300 people over the next five years. Mississippi gave ABB $3.5 million for infrastructure and training. Senatobia resumed making payments to the Mississippi Development Authority on $18 million it borrowed to build the structure.

KiOR, which said it would create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in exchange for a $75 million loan from the Mississippi Development Authority, shut down in January 2014, laying off its work force of 100 without attaining acceptable levels and quality of fuel derived from wood chips. The state agency filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court, alleging fraud and conspiracy.

Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County power plant, intended to operate on a first-of-its-kind lignite-coal derived gas, has given up on that and plans to continue operating on natural gas.

The concept was that the “syngas” would be cheaper in the long run than natural gas, though the nation is awash in natural gas thanks to breakthroughs in hydrofracturing drilling, or fracking, which has the price of price of the fossil fuel.

Efforts to perfect the technology of the plant were plagued from the beginning, pushing costs from the original $2.9 billion estimate to $7.5 billion.

Under pressure from the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the

plant began producing electricity earlier this year, using only natural gas.

In another green-technology project, Mississippi’s state auditor, Stacy Pickering, demanded in July that troubled electric car maker GreenTech Automotive repay $4.9 million in state and local aid the company received, plus $1.5 million of interest.

Pickering said the company has failed to live up to pledges made in July 2011 to invest $60 million and create 350 jobs in Tunica County.