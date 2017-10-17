Sanderson Farms Names New Corporate Cash Management Manager

Christy Holifield has been named Corporate Cash Management Manager at Sanderson Farms, Inc., headquartered in Laurel. Holifield will be responsible for supporting the company’s treasury and cash management operations, as well as developing strategies to maximize efficiencies, safeguard assets and minimize costs.

Holifield began her career with Sanderson Farms as a Beginning Trainee in 2002. Since then, Holifield has held the roles of Feed Mill Clerk, Internal Auditor and, most recently, Corporate Cash Management Accountant. As Corporate Cash Management Accountant, Holifield was responsible for supervising monetary control of all company funds including recording, classifying and summarizing activities of cash receipts, depositories and disbursements of funds.

A resident of Stringer, Holifield is a graduate of Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. She is pursuing a Juris Master’s degree with a concentration in Financial Regulation & Compliance from Florida State University College of Law.

Holifield holds a Certified Treasury Professional Credential and is a graduate of Leadership Jones County. She is actively involved in her church, where she serves on various committees.