Scott Sargent Joins Baker Donelson Team

Banking veteran Scott Sargent has joined Baker Donelson’s Financial Services Department. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial and legal services.

He also has extensive experience in financial technology and has structured numerous deals where FinTech companies have partnered with or incorporated their technology into traditional banking operations or payments systems.

Before joining Baker Donelson, he spent more than 16 years in-house at an international bank as Assistant General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Assistant Secretary. Mr. Sargent is a registered lobbyist in the state of Alabama and actively represents banking interests.