Silver Slipper names Employees of the Month

Silver Slipper Casino recently recognized its July Employee and Supervisor/Manager of the Month Nominees and winners.

Employees of the Month were Brandi Wyman, Palm Court, and Andrew Smith, Surveillance. Supervisor/Manager of the Month was Martine Fairconnetue, Food and Beverage supervisor.

Other nominees were Victoria Langlinais, Advertising & Publicity Manager; Aundra Jama, Player Services; John Harrison, Buffet; Devin Bermond, Buffet; Tereasa Dillon, Security Assistant Shift Supervisor.