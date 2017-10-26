Smith elected state GOP chairman in wake of Nosef resignation

The Mississippi Republican Party’s State Executive Committee elected Lucien Smith to serve as the Party’s new state chairman. Smith ran unopposed after being nominated by Governor Phil Bryant who was present for today’s election.

The move comes after Joe Nosef abruptly resigned as the state chairman on Nov. 18, with no reason given other than to say he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I’m pleased the Republican State Executive Committee accepted my nomination and has chosen Lucien as State Chairman,” said Governor Bryant. “He has a wealth of experience to draw from during his time on staff for multiple Republican governors and also in the private sector practicing law. He has the trust of his peers around the state, and I look forward to working with him soon to further the values of the Republican Party.”

“I’m honored by the committee’s vote today and humbled by the Governor’s request that I serve,” said Chairman Smith. “Mississippi Republicans have never been in a stronger position, and I look forward to continuing the work to elect even more of those who share our conservative values.”

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Philip Gunn also praised the election of Smith to his new role.

“I congratulate Lucien on his selection as chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party,” said Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves. “I look forward to working with him in this new role as we attract more Mississippians to the party of conservative ideas.”

“I am thrilled to have Lucien Smith leading our party,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. “I have known Lucien for a very long time. He shares the values that we, as Republicans, hold dear. His intelligence and knowledge will be great assets in this role.”

Lucien currently serves as the 12th Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party following his unanimous election by the State Executive Committee. He previously served as Chief of Staff to Governor Phil Bryant and Counsel to Governor Haley Barbour. An attorney in private practice, he began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Rhesa Hawkins Barksdale of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. A Jackson native with deep roots in Oktibbeha and Clay Counties, Lucien and his wife Bethany have one son, Liam, and are expecting a daughter in February 2018.