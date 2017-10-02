Southern Miss Professor named Lightner Witmer Award winner

Dr. Keith Radley, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been named the 2017 Ligthner Witmer Award winner by the American Psychological Association’s Division of School Psychology.

Each year the Division of School Psychology presents the Lightner Witmer Award to young professionals and academic school psychologists who have demonstrated scholarship that merits special recognition. Continuing scholarship, rather than a thesis or dissertation alone, is the primary consideration in making the award, and a person does not need a doctorate to be eligible.

Radley has published 37 papers during his career. His research focuses on interventions for individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), social skills training, peer-mediated interventions, and class wide interventions for increasing academic engagement. He is director of the Southern Miss Autism Research and Treatment (SMART) Lab, which provides assessment and intervention services to children with autism spectrum disorders.

Radley teaches graduate courses in psychoeducational assessment and supervises clinic and school-based practicum. He also teaches undergraduate courses in child and developmental psychology.