Mississippi's Must Reads
Sta-Home Hospice Care Offices Recognized for Highest Industry Standards

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Health, Newsmakers October 11, 2017

Jackson-area hospice care provider Sta-Home, an AccentCare, Inc. company, has been accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program, Inc. (CHAP). This demonstrates that Sta-Home meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards for hospice services.

Sta-Home’s four hospice locations in Mississippi, along with AccentCare’s nine other hospice locations in Texas, California, Tennessee and Colorado, are all CHAP accredited. Sta-Home was acquired by AccentCare in March.

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accreditor for community-based healthcare organizations.

