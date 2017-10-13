T.E. Lott elects Adair, Whitaker shareholders

J. Aubrey Adair, CPA, CGMA, and Robert M. Whitaker, CPA, were recently elected shareholders of T.E. Lott & Company.

Adair has practiced over 25 years in public and private accounting. In public practice, his areas of concentration include providing audit services to manufacturing and small business, reviews, compilations and tax preparation services for corporations, partnerships and individuals. In private accounting, he held the positions of Controller, Chief Accounting Officer and Director of Accounting.

Adair is a native of Columbus and holds a bachelor of professional accountancy from Mississippi State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Global Management Accountants. He and his wife, Cindy, have two children, Sydney and Collin.

Whitaker has been with the company for 10 years as a member of the Financial Institution Services group. His professional expertise includes providing audit/attestation services, consulting services and tax preparation for public and non-public financial institutions, small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals. Whitaker is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The Columbus native received his bachelor of professional accountancy from Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Macaulay, have two sons, Tom and Dade. They are members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.