Toyota to celebrate 10 Years in Mississippi

Posted by: Ross Reily in Manufacturing, NEWS October 4, 2017

MBJ staff

Toyota’s facility in Blue Springs will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a ‘Back Porch Blues’ concert on Nov. 4.

The progress our team members have made over the past 10 years has been amazing,” Vice President of Administration Mike Botkin said in a release. “Their commitment to quality and safety, plus the unwavering support we have received from the community, is the foundation of our success.”

Earlier this year, Toyota announced plans to build a nearly $10 million visitor and interactive training center. The facility will offer public tours showcasing how nearly 2,000 Mississippians produce Corollas vehicles, the world’s best-selling sedan of all time.

To thank the community for its support, Toyota Mississippi will host “Back Porch Blues,” a free outdoor community concert at Fairpark in Tupelo.

Soul Shockers will showcase its classic rhythm and blues at 5:30 p.m., followed by the funky Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 6:45 p.m. The seven-man soulful combo, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, will roll out an eclectic sound of vintage rhythm and blues at 8 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For complete details, visit www.toyotamsevents.com.

