Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc. Drew Cleland, Receives Chartered Market Technician Designation

Trustmark’s Drew Cleland, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Trustmark Investments Advisors, Inc., has achieved the designation of Chartered Market Technician, which demonstrates proficiency in technical analysis of financial markets. The CMT credential is awarded to individuals who successfully complete three levels of examinations and obtain approval from the Market Technicians Association Admissions Committee and Board of Directors.

Cleland specializes in quantitative modeling and management of institutional and individual accounts with an emphasis on individual equity management. He has over 13 years of investment management experience. He earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Millsaps College and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from the University of Mississippi.

Cleland is a member of the Chartered Market Technicians Association. He is also active in his community, where he currently serves as a member of the North Jackson Rotary Club.