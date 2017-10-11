Trustmark Recognizes Mary Jo Scott for 40 Years of Service in Banking

Mary Jo Scott, Senior Retail Support Teller at Trustmark’s corporate headquarters in Jackson, has been inducted into the 40-Year Club of the Mississippi Bankers Association. Scott is active in her community, where she has served in community projects associated with Habitat for Humanity, Trustmark’s A Gift of Time campaign and New Dimensions International Fellowship of Ministries.Pictured, from left, are Trustmark Jackson Metro Retail Market Manager Andrew Christian, Scott, Trustmark Jackson Metro Retail Support Supervisor Pam Jurgens and Trustmark South Metro President Hal Williams.