USM Hires Deputy Coordinator to Assist with Responsibilities Under Title IX

The University of Southern Mississippi recently named Dr. Lenore Schaffer to the newly created position of deputy coordinator to the Title IX Office.

Schaffer is a recent graduate of Southern Miss, earning her doctorate in higher education administration with a minor in student affairs in May 2017. Prior to stepping into her new role, Schaffer also served the Title IX Office as a graduate assistant during the 2016-17 academic year and an intern during 2015-16.

In her new role, Schaffer will assist in coordinating the University’s efforts to comply with and carry out responsibilities under Title IX and provide support to students, faculty and staff located on the University’s Hattiesburg campus, as well as the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach and other teaching sites along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Schaffer will also support individuals who feel they have been treated differently based on gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or pregnancy and parenting status and will assist the Title IX coordinator with overseeing the University’s Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Policy, which prohibits any unwelcome behavior of a sexual nature that is committed without consent or by force. Sexual misconduct includes behaviors such as relationship violence, sexual exploitation, cyberstalking, unwanted touching and pressure from a superior to engage in unwanted sexual behavior.