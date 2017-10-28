Ware named Project Manager for Leadership Greater Jackson

Pastor Tonya Hairston Ware was recently named Project Manager for Leadership Greater Jackson!

Ware is the creator and host of Jackson’s “Saturday Success Church.” She has been featured on national television networks and is host of the “How To Write Your Book in 60 Days” Program and the Manifestation Mastermind Group.

For more than 12 0years, Ware focused her attention on her career, as a Benefits and Retirement Planner for a Fortune 500 Company. She was named a member of the MBJ’s “Top 40 Under 40,” and now mentors business owners through Score.

Her Bold New Book,” Life Is Your Song: Discover Your Voice” fuses her successful story with a blueprint for others to construct the life of their dreams.

She is a member of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership where she serves as an Ambassador and Co-chair. Tonya also serves with TeamJXN. She is a Managing Partner with The Success House and a Certified Trainer with the Jack Canfield Breakthroughs to Success Program.