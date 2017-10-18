Woodward Hines Education Foundation Announces Two New Hires

The Woodward Hines Education Foundation (WHEF) recently announced two new hires for its flagship program, Get2College, which provides free services to help families plan and pay for college.

Daniela Griffin was named Assistant Director and College Counselor for the Jackson Get2College Center. In this role Griffin provides general college planning and counseling for students and parents in the Jackson office and supports outreach efforts across the state. Griffin is a native of Jacksonville, Fla. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Florida and a Master’s Degree from the University of Mississippi. Griffin is a member of the Southern Association of College Admission Counseling and the National College Access Network.

Tyler Flynn joined Get2College as an Assistant Director of Outreach and College Counselor. Flynn’s work includes leading workshops for high school students, coordinating the newly founded Get2College Corps, and supporting the organizations outreach to school counselors. He received an Associate’s Degree from Hinds Community College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Mississippi in 2017. Flynn is a native of Flowood and is a member of the National College Access Network and the Southern Association of College Admission Counseling.