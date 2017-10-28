Yamaha In-House Counsel and Butler Snow Attorneys Selected for the Yancey Memorial Award

Several Butler Snow attorneys, along with Yamaha’s in-house counsel, have been selected for the Yancey Memorial Award by the International Association of Defense Counsel. The award is given to acknowledge excellence in academic writing.

The winning article, The Use of Computer-Generated Animations and Simulations at Trial, was written by Victoria Webster, senior counsel of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., and Butler Snow attorney Fred E. (Trey) Bourn III with assistance from Butler Snow attorneys Carol T. Montgomery and Caroline D. Walker.