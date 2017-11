3 McGlinchey Stafford lawyers in Mississippi recognized

Three Mississippi attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford have been included in the 2017 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.”

G. Dewey Hembree III, Member, Jackson, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers in Business Litigation, Real Estate: Business, and Civil Litigation: Defense.

Stephen T. Masley, Member, Jackson, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” in Civil Litigation: Defense, Bankruptcy: Consumer, and Banking.

H. Hunter Twiford III, Member, Jackson, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers in Business Litigation and Class Action/Mass Torts.

McGlinchey Stafford’s 190 attorneys are based in 13 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Washington, D.C.